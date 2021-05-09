Fixing the country will automatically fix the people – Sarkodie tells gov’t

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has told members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are clamouring for the people of Ghana to fix themselves before calling on the government to fix the country that fixing the country automatically fixes the people.

#Fixthecountry is trending on social media with calls on the government to fix the systems in the country to make life better for the people.



Their call has been countered by government social media propaganda machinery which is calling on the people to rather fix themselves.



But Rapper Sarkodie believes that it’s imperative that the government works at fixing the system because that will automatically fix the people in the country.

To him, the onus rests on the leadership of the country to get things to be better.



