FixtTheCountry: Fix your mentality first – Kuami Eugene to Ghanaians

Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Popular Ghanaian hitmaker Kuami Eugene has advised Music producers, DJs, and entertainers to fix their mentality before asking for the country to be fixed.

Reacting to the social media campaign #Fixthecountry, in an interview with Foster Aggor on the ‘Starr Drive’, the ‘Rock star’ said Ghanaians should fix their attitudes individually before calling on the government to fix the various problems in the country.



“My concern is the entertainment industry, every stakeholder from the content creator to the DJs and presenters, we should prioritize our creative pieces just like we do to other nationals.



“On our music charts which are supposed to be a Ghanaian Chart, we see more of Nigerian music mostly topping these charts and we need to fix our mentality towards our own people and what is produced here then after that is achieved, we can channel this energy to help fix our country.”

He added that to be patriotic, one has to support and promote products made here in Ghana.



Kuami Eugene released a new single dubbed ‘Dollar on you’ which came out on Friday, April 30 with over 200, 000 views on Youtube.