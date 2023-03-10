Flashback: Our paths have never crossed since we broke up - Medikal revisits past relationship with Sister Derby

Rapper Medikal

In a January 2023 interview with Abeiku Santana, rapper Medikal announced that his path has not crossed with ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby following their breakup in 2018.

He said: "Our path has never crossed since we broke up. No, I guess she doesn't go where I hang out. I don't have anything against her and I believe she feels the same."



Barely two months after the revelation, the rapper and Sister Derby teamed up to release a song titled 'Cold & Trophies' sparking rumours of a comeback.



Medikal in the interview on 'Atuu' reiterated that there was no bad blood between himself and Deborah Venessa despite moving on to build a family with actress Fella Makafui.



"I think we helped each other. She used to do songs that I helped her write. She also gave me ideas when I was writing my songs. Of course, she helped me," Medikal explained.



Read the full story originally published on January 27, 2023

Medikal has disclosed that he has never been in the same space with his former girlfriend, Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby since their messy breakup in 2018.



The rapper, who admitted to being in a mutually beneficial relationship, recalled how they offered support to each other when it came to music.



He was there for her and came through to help Derby write music. Medikal, on the other hand, listened to her suggestions during their time together.



According to Medikal, who is now married to actress Fella Makafui, his former girlfriend "helped her."



"Because we were both in the limelight, Medikal was a rapper; she was also an actress and a singer, so people were paying attention to the things we were doing.

"I think we helped each other. She used to do songs that I helped her write. She also gave me ideas when I was writing my songs. Of course, she helped me," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



According to the musician, they have both avoided each other, although there is no bad blood between them.



He said: "Our path has never crossed since we broke up. No, I guess she doesn't go where I hang out. I don't have anything against her and I believe she feels the same."



