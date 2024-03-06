Flip Model Music hosts exclusive album listening event for FLIPD album

Some industry players at the event

In anticipation of the highly-awaited release of the FLIPD (Fame Lies in Purpose and Destiny) Album on March 20, 2024, Flip Model Music hosted a special album listening session at Sky Plus Hotel, Ho, on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The event aimed to provide industry players, including DJs, entertainment pundits, and showbiz aficionados, with an early preview of the album and an opportunity to offer valuable feedback before its official launch.



The event attracted a massive turnout from various media houses in the Volta region, including West FM, Global FM, Volta Premier, Swiss FM, Revival FM, Ho FM, and Avenor TV.



Additionally, prominent bloggers and entertainment pundits were in attendance, further enhancing the event’s significance within the industry.



Among the distinguished guests was Elorm Bernie, a well-known personality with over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry.

With a careful selection of 13 songs, FLIPD Album showcases Flip Model’s versatility as an artist, with themes revolving around faith, hope, and love.



As a rising star in the Afrobeat/Afrofusion music scene, Flip Model’s unique sound and lyrical depth continue to captivate audiences, setting him apart as a trailblazer in the industry.



As the countdown to the album release on March 20 continues, Flip Model remains committed to carving out his distinctive path and leaving a lasting impression on all who encounter his art.