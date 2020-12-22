Flowking Stone wins Artiste of the Year at Ashanti Region Music Awards

Rapper Flowking Stone

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaku Nsia Boama, well known as Flowking Stone, earned the biggest bragging right at the maiden edition of the Ashanti Region Music Awards (ARMA).

The ‘Oseikrom Geng’ composer won the Artiste of the Year at the 2020 ARMA which was held on Saturday, December 19 at the CCB Auditorium-KNUST in Kumasi.



Patrons were treated to electrifying performances from music giants like Strongman, Kunta Kinte (Bradez), Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, PHAIZE, Joseph Mensah, Odehye3ba Priscilla and a host of other superstars.

The Ashanti Region Music Awards was put together by 3D EVENTS with the support of MUSIGHA-ASHANTI chaired by Madam Augustina Addison.



Flowking Stone’s victory is evidence of the hard work he has done over the years.