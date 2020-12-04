FlyBoy Geesus delivers 'Welcome To Las Vegas Vol. 1'

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

FlyBoy Geesus gives fans an early Christmas gift and this comes in the form of an EP. 'Welcome To Las Vegas Vol. 1' is a collection of 4 songs which has a bonus track making it 5 in all.

Earlier in the year, the FlyBoy Entertainment signed act released "Money On My Mind" which is a hip-hop banger that features Kofi Mole and AmakyeTheRapper.



The hard-hitting track talks about the need to focus on making money the main motive in everything we do. It had a video which was directed by Yaw SkyFace.



LowKey followed up and this joint had Joey B on it. Both songs are on this project with two other songs, namely; My Everything which features Sarkodie and KelvynBoy, Fake Friends, and Pain Dem featuring AmakyeTheRapper and Epixode.

You will love this project, get it here on these platforms.





