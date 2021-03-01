Flyboy Geesus - Epain Dem (Feat. AmakyeTheRapper x Epixode)

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Flyboy Music Entertainment presents the official music video for 'Epain Dem'.

The song is taken off the 5-track star-studded 'Welcome To Las Vegas' Volume 1 project by Ghanaian Hip-hop/Afrobeats recording artist Flyboy Geesus which was released in 2020 and includes songs such as 'Money On My Mind', 'Lowkey', 'Everything' & 'Fake Friends'.



Featured artists also include Sarkodie, Kelvynboy, Joey B, Kofi Mole & AmakyeTheRapper. All songs were produced, mixed, and mastered by Liquidbeatz.



'Epain Dem' is an anthem for the streets and talks about the backbiting and hatred going on amongst folks.

The desire to have what another has influenced such behaviors amongst friends etc. AmakyeTheRapper and Epixode added their bits to this record and made appearances in the music video as well. It was shot & directed by Rimles Creatives & SlingshotHD.





