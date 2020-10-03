Flyboy Geesus goes 'Lowkey' with Joey B

'LowKey' celebrates intimacy in relationships

Highly rated Flyboy Music Entertainment frontman, Flyboy Geesus follows up his single, 'Money on My Mind' with a new single titled 'Lowkey' featuring rapper Joey B.

Known for churning out hit singles like 'Kisses for Breakfast' and 'Hustlers Anthem', Flyboy Geesus is on the way to earning another hit record with 'Lowkey'.

'Lowkey' is an afrobeat lovers song produced by Liquidbeatz as it celebrates intimacy in relationships.