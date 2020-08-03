Entertainment

Fmr GHOne TV anchor Lerato Letsoso bags AfriCAN Author Awards 2020

Lerato Charlotte Letsoso won the award with her debut romance novella – A Naija-Southy Affair

A former GHOne TV news anchor Lerato Charlotte Letsoso has picked an award for her debut romance novella – A Naija-Southy Affair – at the AfriCAN Authors Award 2020.

The versatile South African was honoured alongside other self-published authors from different parts of the continent at an event held in Sandton, South Africa on July 31, 2020.



The ever-smiling author was awarded in the category of African Fiction Romance.



Lerato, who is also a songstress, wins this award just four months since she officially became a published Author with her debut book that has been consistent in the top best seller status of Amazon for new releases of African literature.

Due to Covid-19 related provincial travelling restrictions, a visibly elated Lerato joined the event virtually, declaring that she was overly excited when she heard her name being mentioned amongst the nominees who would receive the honour of being awarded as AfriCAN Authors of 2020.



“I dedicate this award to all Africans, may we have the audacity to tell our stories undiluted and unapologetically so,” the award-winning author said.



The AfriCAN Author Awards are held annually to celebrate self-published Authors on the African continent.

