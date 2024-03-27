Focus on creating jobs for the youth in Kumasi instead of dredging sea - Cheddar told

Ghanaian musician, Rapp Fada, has rejected the promise by the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako well known as Cheddar, to dredge sea in Kumasi.

According to him, there are more pressing challenges that ought to be given the needed attention for redress, including educational problems and unemployment.



He advised the leader of The New Force to focus on measures he can put in place to create employment opportunities for the youth in Kumasi if his presidential ambitions come to fruition.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Rapp Fada noted that Cheddar’s promise to extend the sea to Kumasi is “deceptive” because it would be extremely difficult for him to fulfil it.



“His words are deceptive because he knows it will be difficult for him to achieve it [dredging sea in Kumasi]. The Ashanti Kingdom is huge, so he should not speak anyhow.



"At least, there is Lake Bosomtwe in the region, so, dredging a sea is not necessary. I think issues that have to do with education and unemployment are more pressing that he needs to look at and not sea,” he said.



What Cheddar said:

Cheddar during an interview with Abusua FM in Kumasi said the 'sea to Kumasi' vision forms part of his ambition to open up Ghana’s Eastern and Western corridors to facilitate trade.



“I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai which was a typical desert now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea to the region, ships can dock in Kumasi,” he stated.



His comment has been met with vehement criticisms by some sections of the public who believe that he is making promises that cannot be fulfilled thereby exposing his unseriousness in politics.



