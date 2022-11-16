Focus on growth; It’s the most important thing as an artiste - Addi Self

Addi Self

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste born, Jafaro Mohammed, popularly known as Addi Self, has admonished fellow artistes to focus on individual growth and personal development than chase trends and hits.

After a long hiatus from the public space, Addi Self surfaces on the scene promoting his new project.



Reacting to what he has been up to over the period in an interview with Rev Erskine on Y107.9 FM’s “Myd Morning Radio Show”, Addi Self said, “I’ve just been up to new projects and everything. I have been up to growth which is very important to us as artistes and as well, being professional in whatever I do.”



For him focusing on his personal growth and investing adequate time to develop his skills has been the highlight of his break.

He reiterated that the meaning of his stage name “Addi Self” inspired him to rediscover his craft.



“Addi Self is abbreviated from Addicted to Myself. You know trying to find myself and believe in myself so much. Music has been with me for almost 10 years and we’ve been doing good and growing in every music. We see the growth and that’s important,” he added.



The Reggae-Dancehall artiste earlier this year launched his community engagement tour with the people of Maamobi to herald his appreciation and commitment to the community he grew from. He is currently on a media tour promoting his latest project dubbed, “Slum To The Hills” mixtape, championing his “Self “Love Campaign”.