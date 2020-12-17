Focus on the intention behind gifts, not the value - Women advised

2020 winner of Miss Tourism International Ghana, Candybell Reider Kensah

The festive season is here again and as observed in years past, lots of women whom people now describe as ‘material girls’ tend to end their relationships during this period mostly because their boyfriends are unable to get them expensive gifts.

These women are usually manipulated by social media pressure, hence when they see other girls of their age group being gifted cars, houses, expensive phones and whatnot, they begin to yearn for such gifts and grow unappreciative of whatever gifts their boyfriends buy for them, even if they know he is not as rich as the others and that is what they could afford.



It is on this that Candybell Reider Kensah, winner of Ghana’s Miss Tourism International beauty pageant, has commented that ladies should focus on the intention and thoughtfulness behind gifts that their boyfriends get for them during this festive season and not the value.



In an interview with host, Mercy Bee on the Girl Vibes show on eTV Ghana, she advised that if a man does not buy expensive gifts like cars and the likes for his girlfriend, it does not mean that he does not love her. According to her, everyone’s financial strength or capability is different, hence the fact that someone’s boyfriend did it does not guarantee that your boyfriend can do same.

Candybell shared a story of a girl who was allegedly poisoned at her birthday party by her own friends simply because she received the then-latest iPhone model as a birthday gift and they were envious of her.



“We have to understand and appreciate any little thing that we get. I think we should focus more on the intention or the thoughtfulness behind the gifts we receive rather than the value of the gift,” she further concluded.