Football legend Shaun Wright-Philips endorses Amerado's upcoming album 'GINA'

Amerado Wwf.png Rapper, Amerado

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Ace English footballer, Shaun Wright-Philips, has in a video endorsed Amerado's upcoming GINA album expected to be released on 25th October 2022.

In the video, the legend called out his fans to support the body of work when it finally drop.

In a recent interview with Delay, Amerado disclosed his already-released song 'Grace' which features Lasmid will be on the album.

He has also announced features with artists S1mba, Laioung, Efya, Eno Barony, Epixode, and others.

Amerado is currently in the UK for the Afrobash 2022 and also build some connections.

