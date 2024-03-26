For four years, Vanessa catered for three children, never asked for anything – Kwaku Manu ‘punches’ Funny Face

The narrative being paraded on social media is that Vanessa is the cause of Funny Face’s unending woes, as the latter has consistently accused the former of deliberately barring him from seeing his kids.

But Kwaku Manu, a close friend of the couple, has argued that Funny Face has deliberately refused to travel to see his kids in Kumasi, where the doors are always open, for the past four years.



Actor Kwaku Manu has wondered why Funny Face would project Vanessa as the villain in their ‘story’ when all she did was peacefully move on and take care of their kids alone.



Lambasting Funny Face over his recent outburst at Vanessa, Kwaku Manu said the comic actor should quit soliciting sympathy from Ghanaians while feeding her ‘baby mama to the dogs’.



Speaking on the back of Funny Face’s recent accident, Kwaku Manu described Funny Face as being unfair to the mother of his children when all she did was take up the task of catering to their three kids and dealing with his abandonment.



“I know a lot of things, but I don’t want to talk because it isn’t in my place to. It’s been four years since you left your kids. You live in the same Ghana as they do, yet you never bothered to see them. You left three kids, including twins, for a young woman to take care of. She is the only one who has been feeding these children three times daily, taking them to the hospital, and so on. If you were the one going through all this alone, you wouldn’t be doing this.

“Have you ever asked how she can take care of these kids? For four years, she never asked you for money to pay the kids’ school fees; she never asked you for money for diapers or food. She hasn’t bugged you for anything. Yet Funny Face has been complaining. After all these years, she even gave you the chance to speak to the kids via video call, and yet you are portraying her as the devil. You take delight in projecting her as the bad one, so people could attack and abuse,” he stated on his YouTube channel.







Background



Kwaku Manu’s comments come in the wake of Funny Face’s tragic accident, where his vehicle rammed into five people, including a mother and two kids.



Funny Face, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts which many have condemned.



However, some netizens have since attributed his conduct to a series of mental breakdowns resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.



The comic actor recently reignited a fight with his 'baby mama' over the custody of his three kids, before his "careless or drunk driving" act which nearly claimed the lives of five victims.



How Kwaku Manu intervened in Funny Face and Vanessa’s situation



One can recall that on February 23, 2021, Kwaku Manu convinced and drove Funny Face’s ‘baby mama’, Vanessa along with their kids to visit the comedian at the Accra Psychiatric hospital.

Kwaku Manu, at that time, disclosed, that visiting Funny Face at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital was one of the toughest decisions Vanessa ever made in her life.



According to him, the anger and pain Vanessa’s family felt towards the comedian after he publicly humiliated them made it difficult to take such a bold step.



This was after Funny Face consistently took to social media to insult Vanessa together with her parents, after she fled home with the kids based on abuse.



EB/SARA