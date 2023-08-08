Ford ranger truck, G-wagon, 3 other strong luxury cars used for the 'Accra to London' road trip

Some of the cars which were used for the trip

It was a risk that had to be taken by 14 bold people who decided to put their thirst for adventure and travel to test.

In 16 days, they travelled through some 11 countries to London from the capital city of Ghana; Accra.



In total, 13 gentlemen and one female took 5 vehicles and set off.



Confirmed participants were Kwabena Peprah, Saka, Fred Papa Kwofie, Richard, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, Kwadwo Prakah-Asante, Franklin Peters and his son Quincy, Joseph, Cyprian Ed, Kwabena Ayirebi and his brother Kojo and the only female in the pack, Serwa the Shecanic.



According to them, they sought for vehicle sponsors by contacting auto marketing companies who they hoped would provide vehicles and get promotions in return. In doing this, they approached every major car dealer in Ghana including Kantanka which produces ‘Made in Ghana’ vehicles but were ignored.

In the end, they decided to use their own vehicles; 2 Landcruisers, a Raptor, a Defender, a G63 and an RX350.



In a recent post, one participant of the trip; Wanderlust Ghana while showing pictures of the vehicles used, sought to suggest that deliberations are being made about whether or not the vehicles should be auctioned in London or be shipped to Ghana for auctioning later.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Nana Kojo Safo Jnr, has disclosed that he had no information about the recent road trip embarked upon by a group of Ghanaians from Accra to London.



He wrote "Was never contacted ooo. Hmm. A few heads will roll since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of."















