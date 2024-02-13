Forgive ‘naive’ Adu Safowah and support her speech-a-thon – Mother pleads

Following the low turnout at Ghanaian socialite Sarah Adu Safowah’s ongoing speech-a-thon, her mother has pleaded for forgiveness from the toes she has stepped on.

Adu Safowah’s mother is pleading with Ghanaians, particularly celebrities the actress has wronged to ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ and lend their support to her as they have done for others.



Prior to this development, Adu Safowah had been captured on several occasions engaging in fierce social media battles with the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Deloris Frimpong Manso, Stacy Amoateng and so on.



Her most recent fight was with Stacy Amoateng after she alleged that the former Executive Director of Angel Broadcasting Network attained that position through dubious means.



Adu Safowah claimed that Stacy teamed up with Afia Schwarzenegger and brainwashed Dr. Kwaku Oteng into offering her that position after he had sacked his wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa occupied that position.



But looking back at the numerous controversies her daughter had been involved in and its rippling effect, Adu Safowah’s mother has launched a passionate appeal as she calls for support for her daughter who is attempting the Guinness World Records’ longest speech marathon.

“I am pleading with Ghanaians, especially, everyone she has wronged, to forgive her. Let’s all pray for her because this contest is an honour to the country. I am pleading with Afia Schwarzenegger and the several other people she has wronged to please forgive her. I’m on my knees, please forgive her,” she stated in an interview with Dadzie TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Asked if she usually consents to Adu Safowah’s controversial lifestyle, she expressed, “I have been advising her to shun that particular lifestyle and she has been promising to turn a new leaf, yet, she goes back to doing the same things.”



McBrown’s advice to Adu Safowah



Sometime in June 2023, Adu Safowah was seen in a viral video receiving a strict warning from Nana Ama McBrown at an event over her numerous feuds on social media.



McBrown cautioned ‘feisty’ Adu Safowah to structure her brand positively and attach some value to it.

“I am telling you and I am begging you, never wade into issues unnecessarily on social media. If someone talks about you, don’t hit back. If you don’t have anything to say about it, just keep quiet. it’s not everyone that pokes you that you need to respond to. If I wasn’t focused, I wouldn’t be here. If you want to criticize someone, let the person know that you are openly referring to him or her and be objective,” McBrown said.



Adu Safowah's record activity is being held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. It began on February 9 and is expected to end on February 14, 2024.





EB/BB