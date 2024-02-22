Forgive your partner if they show remorse after cheating - Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Renowned marriage counselor, Charlotte Oduro

Renowned marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, has said that it would be prudent for couples to forgive one another once the guilty partner shows remorse after cheating.

She explained that collapsing a marriage based on a partner's regret after infidelity would be a mistake. Therefore, caution should be exercised.



Counsellor Charlotte Oduro asserted that the only reason she will advise an individual to divorce a partner is when the circumstances could lead to depression and possible death.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Charlotte Oduro justified her reason by stating that "one setback" should not be the basis for divorce.



“I still stand by my assertion because when someone cheats on the partner and shows remorse, he or she deserves to be forgiven. Once the person is ready to make amends, then it makes sense to reconcile. The only thing that would make me approve of divorce is when the situation is worse to the extent it could lead to death.

“One setback alone should not be the reason for break up but rather it should be fixed. Once the person doesn’t care about your ordeal then it’s better to quit the marriage to save yourself,” she advised.



