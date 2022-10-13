3
Menu
Entertainment

Former BBNaija S3 housemate, Rico Swavey is dead

Rico Swavey 4f.png The late BBNaija housemate, Rico Swavey

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian lawyer and former Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya better known by his stage name, Rico Swavey have passed away at age 30.

The ex-BBNaija housemate was involved in a ghastly motor accident and the terrible news was conveyed on Tuesday, October 11, by his fellow BBNaija season 3 housemate, Alex Asogwa popularly called Alex Unusual, via her Twitter account.

Even though the young man battled for his life at the hospital, the doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

This was made known by his colleague, Tobi Bakre on his Instagram page this morning.

Tobi Bakre wrote: "This is how I will remember us brother. Forever RipSwavey".

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS