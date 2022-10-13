Former BBNaija S3 housemate, Rico Swavey is dead

The late BBNaija housemate, Rico Swavey

Nigerian lawyer and former Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya better known by his stage name, Rico Swavey have passed away at age 30.

The ex-BBNaija housemate was involved in a ghastly motor accident and the terrible news was conveyed on Tuesday, October 11, by his fellow BBNaija season 3 housemate, Alex Asogwa popularly called Alex Unusual, via her Twitter account.



Even though the young man battled for his life at the hospital, the doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

This was made known by his colleague, Tobi Bakre on his Instagram page this morning.



Tobi Bakre wrote: "This is how I will remember us brother. Forever RipSwavey".