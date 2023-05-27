0
Former BBNaija contestant Joseph Ada is dead

Joseph Ada Former Big Brother star, Joseph Ada

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former participant in the inaugural season of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006, Joseph Ada, has died.

In a linkaikejablog.com report, the Big Brother star had been battling Pancreatitis and sadly passed on in Delaware, U.S.

Joseph, along with fellow housemates Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Maureen Osuji, Katung Aduwak, Francisca Owumi, Ify Ejikeme, Helen, and others, captured the hearts of viewers during his time in the BBNaija house.

After his stint on the reality show, Joseph, who had previously worked as a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, relocated to the United States.

We extend our deepest condolences to Joseph Ada's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
