Former Twitter boss rates Ghana Jollof as the greatest of all time

Jack Dorsey Jollof Ws.png Co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter is a man of few words who can't hide his love for everything Ghanaian.

Earlier this week, the American Internet entrepreneur announced that he was revisiting Ghana after his last experience. "Finally back in Ghana," he tweeted on December 5.

Although this was a business trip, Jack has taken to his Twitter page to share his beach and Black Star Square visits in Accra. He also shared photos of the number of times he tasted and enjoyed the country's signature Jollof.

Rating the rice dish, Jack adjudged Ghana Jollof as the GOAT-greatest of all time.

The news hasn't been well received by some Nigerians who have been engaged in years of battle over which country's Jollof tastes better, the Jollof war continues, however, it seems Jack has picked a side.

