Forum for producer/artiste splits hacked - Hammer

The forum was aimed at educating industry players on royalty splits

Music Minds Forum, a scheduled zoom conversation aimed at educating stakeholders of the Ghana music industry on producer/artiste royalty splits was foiled, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, as some unidentified person(s) hacked into the link, Hammer, one of the organisers has said.

Put together by Alliance for Change in Ghana Music, the event was expected to host prominent personalities in the arts such as veteran music producer Hammer, Lynx Entertainment label boss Richie, music business executive Rab Bakari, legal practitioner Cynthia Quarcoo, musician Reggie Zippy and record producer Jayso with musician Trigmatic as the moderator.



Guest speakers included Mark Darlington, Xavier Seven and Kofi Boachie-Ansah.



Although the forum was advertised to commence at 8 pm, it could not be executed as scheduled due to the alleged sabotage, forcing organisers to postpone it to Thursday, March 4.



As part of efforts to get many join the conversation, the zoom link, ID and its password were shared on various platforms, a decision organisers say cost them.

Hammer, in an interview with GhanaWeb said the development is a deliberate attempt by detractors to thwart efforts of the Alliance for Change in Ghana Music in educating stakeholders.



"Why will somebody do this? Why would some person or a group of people sit down and decide to mess such an important event up?" a puzzled Hammer asked, insisting that "somebody somewhere doesn't want this conversation to take place."



Sounding very unhappy, Edward Nana Poku Osei as the veteran is known in real life further remarked that "Im quite surprised such a person even exists. It's almost like somebody wants us to remain in the stone age."



According to Hammer, the event will come off at all cost. He stressed that as the team prepares for March 4, the credentials for one to be a part of the event will be shared to only the speakers and a limited selected people with experiences worth sharing to help advance the forging of a new dawn in our music industry while the general public is welcome to join by watching it via Facebook Live and using the comments to address their queries.