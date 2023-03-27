Foster Romanus bags Master's degree in Marketing

Comic actor, Foster Romanus

Ghanaian comedian and event host Foster Romanus has added another feather to his cap by earning Executive Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The program aims to equip students with advanced knowledge and skills in marketing, enabling them to become effective leaders in the business world.



In a post the comedian shared on Facebook, he said, “See what the Lord has done. We give thanks. #gratefulheart #Masters #Rambostyle.”



Foster Romanus is a well-known figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, having made a name for himself as a comedian and event host.



He has performed on several stages in Ghana and beyond, entertaining audiences with his wit and humour.



Despite his busy schedule, his determination to pursue higher education has now achieved a significant milestone.

Foster Romanus joins the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have pursued higher education alongside their careers.



One notable figure is Abeiku Santana, a media personality and tourism ambassador who bagged his third master's degree the same day as Foster.













