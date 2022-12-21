Foster Romanus details how his team pushed him to organize ‘Romanus Incomplete’

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus is set to hold the fourth edition of his annual show 'Romanus Incomplete' which comes off at the National Theater on December 23.

Ahead of this year's event, Romanus, on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni disclosed that Ghanaians have held him down by patronizing his show and also shown interest in comedy events in Ghana.



According to Romanus, efforts made by himself and his colleagues have helped clear the notion that Ghanaian comedians are not funny. He however acknowledged that there is more to do.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV, Romanus who doubles as a singer recalled how his team encouraged him to organise his annual show that promotes the works of local comedians as well as young talents in the art industry.



"It's been a very smooth and exciting journey. When it started I was wondering, should I or should I not, but thanks to my team, they told me it was about time, we can do this...I didn't want to start something and later become a white elephant. This is how far God has brought us. There's a mad rush for tickets for this fourth edition. I just want to say a big thank you to all the patrons," he said.

Romanus noted that his show is known for starting on time, unlike other events where patrons complain about the failure of organizers to commence at the communicated time.



He also thanked his fans whom he termed as 'family' for supporting his brand as well as Ghanaian comedy.



Watch the video below:



