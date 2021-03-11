Foster Romanus shares fond memories of the late DJ Advicer

Former presenter of Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive, DJ Advicer

Comedian and host of the Late Nite Celebrity Show (LNCS) on eTV Ghana, Foster Romanus, has shared some of his fondest memories of his deceased friend, disc jockey and former presenter of Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive, DJ Advicer.

Speaking on the LNCS, he shared that he first met DJ Advicer around 2010-2011 as a work colleague in the Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC). DJ Advicer was always on his toes whenever there was an event, hence Foster, who was at the time an Events Executive, used to work closely with the Supreme Selector.



“We would have meetings together and you would see the vibrancy in how he works. He’s never tired until the job is done and he always had fresh ideas. How can we maximize this, let’s do this and that, and that’s how my friendship started with him”, he recalled.

They became such good friends that DJ Advicer even made Foster the official Master of Ceremony (MC) at his wedding. Hearing the news of his demise, Foster Romanus was one of the many loved ones of DJ Advicer who could neither hide his pain nor his tears.



Isaac De-Graft Danquah, popularly known as DJ Advicer or the Supreme Selector passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on the 4th of March, 2021 after a short illness. May his soul rest in perfect peace.