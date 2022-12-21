Foster Romanus talks about career, hindrances in art industry

Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus is set to host the fourth edition of his annual comedy show, ‘Romanus Incomplete,' on December 23.

The versatile act who doubles as a singer details his journey to stardom as well as throws light on issues that affect the art industry.



In this episode of Talkertainment, the comic act clears the air by outlining the efforts their industry has made to dispel the myth that "Ghanaian comedians are not funny."



Although he admits that there is more to be done, Romanus urged the public to patronize local comedians to experience their works.



Speaking in this interview with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV, Romanus urged the government to invest in the creative space and also give the National Theater a facelift.

The 2022 edition of ‘Romanus Incomplete’ comes off on Wednesday, December 23, at the National Theater at 7:00 PM.







ADA/BOG