Fotocopy and father apologize to Kuami Eugene

Young Ghanaian musician, Fotocopy has withdrawn the harsh words he used against Kuami Eugene when he confessed in an interview how much he hates him for turning down a collaboration request and allegedly discouraging him.

Kuami Eugene in reaction to the nine-year-old comment explained that he holds nothing against him adding that Fotocopy is too young to understand the impact of his utterances.



It seems both parties have reached an understanding with Qwaachi, the father of the young talent rendering an apology to Kuami on behalf of his son during an appearance on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana.



"If our words offended Bra Kuami, we beg that we forgive us and forget about what transpired. Let us live in peace...we have been brothers for a long time...I also want to render an apology to Bra Kuami, let's live in harmony," these were the words of Qwaachi to Eugene.



Also, Fotocopy who broke down in tears at the studios of Okay FM apologized to Kuami Eugene. "Brother please I am sorry," he said to his senior colleague. The two upon instructions from Abeiku Santana embraced each other to signify peace at last.



Kuami who wholeheartedly accepted their apology assured the public of his love and support for the young talent.

"I have said earlier that whatever is going on, he is a kid. I don't think he has a hand in it because even if the hate he mentioned came from him, I don't think he understands it. He is just a child."



Kuami once again admonished Fotocopy to embrace himself for 'rejections' from Ghanaian musicians.



"I would have matched up with him if he was my age mate...all I can say is that whether someone is behind this or not, I want him to understand that we don't always have things our way...I have asked for collaboration from a celebrity but they never replied. I was never mad," he added.







