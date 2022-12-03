4
Four Ghanaian celebrities who lost weight drastically

Before And After Celebs Weight Gain Celebs whose transformation motivated others

Sat, 3 Dec 2022

The motivation to lose weight is a personal decision determined individuals take. Over the course of the years, a lot of well-known people have undergone transformations for a variety of reasons.

Some of the reasons include managing chronic conditions, improving their mental health, or simply staying eye candy in the public eye all the time.

Numerous celebrities, including Joselyn Dumas and Roselyn Ngissah, have not shied away from discussing their individual weight loss journeys.

While others increased the intensity of their workouts, others focused on modifying their diet to emphasize whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Some others might have gone to their primary care physicians for guidance on the the right weight reduction procedures that will direct them in the correct course.

Their outcomes support one thing that many have always known to be true, regardless of the strategy used: Dedication and consistency does pay off.

Scroll down to see 4 celebrities before and after weight loss:

Joselyn dumas



Belinda Dzattah

Sammy Forson



Jessica Opare-Saforo



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/WA

