Four NPP celebrity supporters who have expressed disappointment in Akufo-Addo

During the 2020 elections, some celebrities didn't hide their party colours as they threw their weight behind Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, in recent times, they have ignored their political ties to lash out at the government for turning a deaf ear to the cries of citizens.



The beginning of the year to date has seen Ghana plunge into what many describe as ‘the worst time in our economic history’, as the dollar which used to sell at GH¢4.30 from 2015 to 2016 has reached GH¢15.65.



Aside from that, calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, have heightened in the last couple of weeks following the wobbling state of the economy.



In spite of the fact that netizens have taken to social media to whine and call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mounted a spirited defence for his appointee, indicating he will not fire the minister.



Here are some of the celebrities who have expressed concern:



Samini





Samini joins the tall list of celebrities expressing worry.



Taking to his Facebook timeline on Sunday, 23 October 2022, the artiste wrote “Dear @NAkufoAddo [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] I supported you to bring change and stability."



“I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 [more] years to go, my soul bleeds.”



Prince David Osei







Prince David Osei shared a lengthy post, threatening a demonstration against the Akufo-Addo-led government after it was reported Ghana is number one among countries with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa since January 2022.



Expressing himself on Instagram on October 10, 2022, the actor mentioned that he has noticed that the president and his subordinates have made it their agenda to inflict pain on citizens.

“Mr President! With all due respect Mr President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians... This is not acceptable Mr President? We deserve better, we know there are global crises and hardships. Yes, we know!



“But it looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship on the citizenry. I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!” he said.



Cwesi Oteng







Die-Hard fan of the New Patriotic Party, Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, expressed regrets for openly declaring his support for the New Patriotic Party in 2020.



The ‘God Dey Bless Me’ artiste joined the list of celebrities who declared their support for Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo when he was running for his second term.



However, in an interview on Hitz FM, he said, “Openly declaring my support for a political party came with some regrets. I thought Free SHS was something to commend but it ended up being crap in people’s eyes.

“I am going through hard times. Very difficult times. I won’t say the government has failed but I think things can be done better. People are saying exactly what they are feeling. They are going through the situation. They are not trees.”



Sarkodie







Amidst the hikes in fuel prices that necessitated commercial drivers to embark on a strike in 2021, Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie threw subtle jabs at the government on social media.



It was the case that on December 6, 2021, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners announced its intention to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike as part of measures to compel the government to scrap some taxes on fuel to enable reduction at the pumps.



According to the Coalition, the government for the past two weeks has failed to heed their calls for some taxes to be scrapped hence the decision to embark on the sit-down strike.



But reacting to this development and the generally poor living conditions of Ghanaians, Sarkodie took to Twitter and wrote;

“The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”







