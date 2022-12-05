Four Nigerian celebrities who have reportedly dated DJ Cuppy before Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy with some of her alleged ex-boyfriends

Famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently trended online after the news broke that her current British lover, Ryan Taylor, had proposed to her.

The news stirred many online and offline reactions because Cuppy's love life has always been of keen interest to the Nigerian public due to her father's billionaire status.



However, it has been reported that over the last decade of Cuppy's presence on the Nigerian entertainment scene, she is said to have dated some Nigerian male celebrities.



Interestingly, some of these relationships never worked out or even lasted for long.



Let's take a look at some of her ex-partners below:



Davido's former manager, Asa Asika:

DJ Cuppy's most famous love affair, which was genuinely loved and followed by many Nigerians, was her relationship with Asa Asika, Davido's former manager.



Asika and Cuppy started dating in 2011, and their relationship has been somewhat off-and-on over the years. While they were together during their first phase, the pair never shrieked at showing public display of affection towards each other.



However, after a while, they had to break things off, but they came back together again in 2018 and gave their relationship another try. This time they tried to keep things lowkey, but the relationship lasted only two years before it ended again.





DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe's relationship happened during the disc jockey's off-and-on love affair with her ex-lover Asa Asika.



Anichebe is a famous professional Nigerian footballer who used to play for Everton. He is also a former Super Eagles striker. Cuppy's relationship with Victor lasted a while and was quite a famous affair that garnered much public interest. However, the pair ended their relationship and parted ways amicably in 2017.



The main reason for their break-up at the time, according to Ifeoluwa, was the issue of long-distance. When they dated, Victor played professional football in the Chinese Super League for Beijing Enterprise while Cuppy used to shuttle between London and Nigeria.





For all the years that Cuppy's love affair had been in public, one of the few relationships that shocked many people was when she dated the singer Sean Tizzle.



Though the relationship didn't seem to have lasted long, we can't forget the viral moment when Sean shared a suggestive post about his affair with Cuppy. Tizzle had taken to his social media page to address the billionaire heiress as the mother of his unborn children.



He had addressed the disc jockey as his cupcake while likening their relationship to that of Beyonce and Jay Z. However, this popular social media post was the very undoing of their relationship.



The post reportedly annoyed Cuppy, forcing her to cut things off with the singer.



Boxer, Anthony Joshua:

Cuppy's relationship with the famous British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua was never really confirmed.



To an extent, the pair never publicly confirmed whether they were dating. But they were seen several times together going on dates and vacations both in the UK and Nigeria.



On several occassions, Cuppy took to social media to reveal that AJ sent her some really expensive gifts. But it was never concretely established that they were a couple while also they didn't shut down the rumour in the media that they were together.



But the pair was quite a thrill to watch while they were together.



