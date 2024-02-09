Frank Fiifi Gharbin details what led to the feud between LilWin and Martha Ankomah

Veteran film director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin

Award-winning film director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin has disclosed what brought about the feud between two Ghanaian acts, Kwadwo Nkansah well known as LilWin and Martha Ankomah.

In his narration, he noted that LilWin, the producer of the movie they are shooting wanted to feature Martha Ankomah, however, when he got in touch with the actress, she turned down the offer.



Frank Fiifi Gharbin further stated that when he told LilWin about Martha Ankomah not consenting to feature in their movie, the actor got upset which led to his public outburst that caused an uproar.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, affectionately called Director 1, stated that it was not his intention for LilWin to speak about the issue publicly.



“The producer of the series, LilWin was ready to pay Martha Ankomah, Jackie Appiah or anyone at all to act in the movie. So I told LilWin about Martha Ankomah's response which was a secret but I didn’t expect him to rant over it in public.



"Unfortunately, he got angry and fumed about the issue publicly. That was not my intention but since it became public I have been getting calls from overseas including Hollywood directors and others who questioned me on the issue,” he said.

Recently, LilWin spoke furiously and fumed about why Martha Ankomah rejected his request to feature in a movie and slammed her for disrespecting Kumawood's movie.



Meanwhile, Martha Ankomah is yet to respond to LilWin’s claims for rejecting to act in the Kumawood.



Since the issue became public, social media has been buzzing with wild reactions with some netizens sharing their opinions on LilWin’s public outburst.



SB/BB