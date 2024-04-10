Frank Naro clarifies Ejisu parliamentary campaign flyer

Singer and actor Frank Naro's political flyer

Singer and actor Frank Naro has opened up about his campaign flyer for the vacant Ejisu parliamentary seat.

He spoke on Accra 100.5 FM, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



Frank Naro prayed for his “godfather” John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister of Finance and Ejisu MP, commiserating with his family also.



Noting that “I’m an entertainer,” he said his political flyer was simply “to wake up our local leaders to rise and work passionately for the sake of the area”.



Again, “it was to demonstrate that the youth can also rise to occupy such positions,” he added.



He highlighted the excitement with which his followers received the flyer and what it appeared to indicate.



Bluntly, however, he said: “I’m not ready for now. But I was using it to wake our leaders up because the youth are serious about the progress of the country.”

The Abena hitmaker said the late former MP for the Ejisu constituency “was very close to my family” and “was like a godfather to me and had the support of all of us”.



He underlined the importance of “adequate preparation” and said “When the time is right, I may not even venture into politics” but “do something else to the benefit of the country”.



Frank Naro reminded his host Nana Romeo and the Ayekoo Ayekoo audience he remains passionate about his donations to the underserved, adding “the Mayor of New Jersey is ready to support my mother’s Yaa Asantewaa Foundation” which contributes to the progress of society.



Per his flyer, Frank Osei, alias Frank Naro, was to contest as an independent candidate to represent Ejisu in the parliament.



The governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Dr. John Kumah died on March 7, 2024, at 45.