Frank Naro pours his heart out on 'Funny Love' song

Source: Frank Naro, Contributor

Following the success of Frank Naro's breakout songs like 'Abena' and 'Do Me', the versatile Frank Naro is returning with a new jam he titles 'Funny Love'.

The track sees the actor-turned-musician tell a story of how his heart has been broken in a very simple yet indulging concept.



Though it's been a few months after the release of his last project, Frank Naro has been steadily building up a massive music career indicating that he has a lot up his sleeves for 2021.



This record shows a different side of the singer and his creativity as he swings through reminiscing fun times as well as sad times of a very valuable relationship over a breezy instrumental.

The 'Abena' hitmaker gets very personal on 'Funny Love' which makes the song a soothing one to enjoy.



Check out the official video which came with it below.





Source: Frank Naro, Contributor