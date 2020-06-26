Entertainment

Fraudsters flaunt wealth so we don’t see them for the thieves they are – Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson says fraudsters flaunt their stolen wealth so they get validation.

Her comment comes after Nigerian fraudster, HushPuppi was arrested by Police In Dubai for his fraudulent dealings.



In a post addressing this issue, Lydia Forson noted that it is for no reason that fraudsters flaunt their wealth.



According to her, these individuals want the world to accept them as genuine and not like the thieves they are.

She said “In other news, I think game boys are so loud and their flaunt wealth because they need a validation of some sort. They need people not to see them as the mere thieves they are”.





In other news,



I think game boys are so loud and their flaunt wealth because they need a validation of some sort.



They need people not to see them as the mere thieves they are... — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) June 25, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.