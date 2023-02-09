0
Fred Nuamah eyes NDC's Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries

Fred Nuamh Poster The viral poster of Fred Nuamah

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Posters of Actor Fred Nuamah announcing his intention to contest in the parliamentary contest of the NDC have popped up on social media.

This contest comes after his colleagues John Dumelo lost the parliamentary elections in 2020 to Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party.

Fred Nuamah is a film director and the CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards.

He is also a producer best known for his roles in the movies ‘The Game’, ‘The Prince Bride’, ‘Amakye and Dede’, ‘Heart of Men’, ‘4Play’, among others.

Even though John Dumelo is yet to make his intention known as to whether or not he would be contesting this year’s parliamentary elections, he has been tipped to be eyeing the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) seat.

Meanwhile, the NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
