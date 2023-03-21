Fred Nuamah vows to not let politics destroy his friendship with John Dumelo

Actor-turned-politician, Fred Nuamah

Actor-turned-politician, Fred Nuamah has declared that his friendship with fellow actor John Dumelo will not be destroyed by politics, despite their recent disagreements.

In an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Fred stressed that Dumelo is not just a friend, but a brother, and their relationship wouldn't be strained by political differences.



“John Dumelo is not my friend; he is my brother, so I won’t let politics come between us. I won’t let politics destroy our brotherhood. Apart from him being my brother, NDC is one party, so our issue is a house matter,” he stated.



In addition, he noted that their private discussions are not known to the public, as their political disagreement is an internal party matter.



In a subsequent interview, John Dumelo refuted all the allegations and pointed out that Fred Nuamah picked up the forms despite being aware of his plans to run again for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat in 2024.



Despite Nuamah's actions, Dumelo affirmed that he would participate in the NDC primaries and triumph in the 2024 elections.



Although the two actors fell out after announcing their intention to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Nuamah expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious, citing the positive results of a poll conducted by his office.

