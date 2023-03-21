0
Menu
Entertainment

Fred Nuamah vows to not let politics destroy his friendship with John Dumelo

FRED NUAMAH NEW2.png Actor-turned-politician, Fred Nuamah

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor-turned-politician, Fred Nuamah has declared that his friendship with fellow actor John Dumelo will not be destroyed by politics, despite their recent disagreements.

In an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Fred stressed that Dumelo is not just a friend, but a brother, and their relationship wouldn't be strained by political differences.

John Dumelo is not my friend; he is my brother, so I won’t let politics come between us. I won’t let politics destroy our brotherhood. Apart from him being my brother, NDC is one party, so our issue is a house matter,” he stated.

In addition, he noted that their private discussions are not known to the public, as their political disagreement is an internal party matter.

In a subsequent interview, John Dumelo refuted all the allegations and pointed out that Fred Nuamah picked up the forms despite being aware of his plans to run again for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency seat in 2024.

Despite Nuamah's actions, Dumelo affirmed that he would participate in the NDC primaries and triumph in the 2024 elections.

Although the two actors fell out after announcing their intention to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Nuamah expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious, citing the positive results of a poll conducted by his office.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother