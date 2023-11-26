Freda Rhymz opens up on painful heartbreak

Ghanaian female rapper, Freda Rhymz has opened up on her heartbreak and how she felt about the situation.

Speaking in an interview with SammyKay on the Go online show, Freda revealed that men these days will propose love to ladies but disappoint in the end. She indicated that she has experienced broken heart first hand and felt disappointed in the process.



She also disclosed what she’s been up to during her long abyss.



After her long absence from the musical scene, the former Black Avenue signee, Freda Rhymz has announced her presence with a track titled “Focus On Me.”



Known for her unique blend of Rap, Afrobeat and Hip-hop, Freda has consistently delivered music that resonates with diverse audiences. And this song is no exception.

The song is currently available on all streaming platforms and has received positive reviews.



Checkout full interview below:



