Fredyma recounts how professional relationship with Mzbel ended abruptly

Fred Kyei Mensah, alias Fredyma

Music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, alias Fredyma, has waded into recent hurdles one of his former artistes is facing.

Mzbel, the artiste in question, in a recent interview after the Afrochella event late last year, spoke about possible spiritual factors being behind the challenges she faced whenever she mounts the stage to perform.



Weighing in on Mzbel's claims, an entertainment journalist, George Britton advised that the artiste focuses more on improving her performances rather than blame others.



"We always blame someone or something for our failures. What’s wrong if she works well on her craft n make all of us proud again," Britton said in a Facebook comment.



Fredyma, Mzbel's former manager agreed with Britton, recounting how he had started a process to ensure Mzbel improved her live performances when she was under his management.



His comment also revealed the bizzare circumstances under which their relationship ended.

"When i was managing her 6 years ago, i put in all these plans to help her. I made her buy her own instruments, had a rehearsal room, gave her instrumentalists and back up vocalists. We rehearsed from July 15th 2017 to 30th September 2017," he noted.



Their relationship ended when Mzbel unilaterally severed it on 14th October 2017, he disclosed adding: "I left quietly. My dream to bring her into a certain pedestal in the live band performance, had truncated."



Read Fredyma's full account below:



When i was managing her 6 years ago, i put in all these plans to help her. I made her buy her own instruments, had a rehearsal room, gave her instrumentalists and back up vocalists. We rehearsed from July 15th 2017 to 30th September 2017.



Then boom, on the 14th October, 2017, three days after my birthday, she said, she can't work with me anymore.

Prior to that, she had requested for her Laptop that she had acquired for me to hand it over to her and other stuff.



I left quietly. My dream to bring her into a certain pedestal in the live band performance, had truncated.



I love MzbeL for her philanthropic gesture, love for mankind, her neatness, her smartness, business oriented ideas and above all her fashion sense. She's a good person.



Her only problem is distractions and listening a lot to others who can't help in her music career.



I am ever willing to help her anytime with her music career if only she would cooperate on professional levels this time on consultancy basis. I just love her.









