Free SHS: What is wrong if parents pay extra fees? - Diana Asamoah fires critics

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has lambasted persons who criticize President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School policy that has enabled deprived individuals to gain access to education.

According to her, she sees nothing wrong with parents being made to pay extra fees by the Senior High Schools because the government has taken a larger portion of the amount to be paid.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show aired on TV3, monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah rebuffed claims of the Free SHS having a negative impact on academic work due to its challenges.



She added that Ghanaians should vote for the NPP to continue in governance in order to fix the problems and make it better.



“If Nana Addo has not done anything at all, he brought Free SHS. With the complaints about food, have you ever heard that a student has died of hunger? Listen, even if you go abroad, When the government is catering for students, they make parents make some payments but my father’s compassion made him cater for almost everything.



"So If parents pay extra fees, what is wrong with it? As time goes on things will change, that is why they need to vote for NPP to remain in power,” she said.

Diana Asamoah further stated why she thinks the NPP will be able to break the 8: “The reason why I have hope that the NPP will break the 8 is because by next year most of the students who were enrolled in the Free SHS will turn 18. So their votes alone can win the elections for the NPP only if they are not ungrateful to the President [Akufo-Addo].”



The Free SHS policy by the government has been criticized by some members of the public calling for a review to address the challenges.







