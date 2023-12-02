'Free Snapchat filters' – Becca reacts to skin bleaching rumours

Ghanaian musician, Becca, has once again reacted to claims that she had bleached her skin tone.

According to her, unlike claims that she uses whitening cosmetic products to achieve her seemingly new look, it is rather ‘free’ Snapchat filters.



She made these statements while seconding a post by a netizen who shared the same narrative.



This was after the ‘Beshiwo’ hitmaker shared a picture on Instagram with the caption; “The way you make people feel is your reputation. Loving my process.”



In a bid to defend Becca and tackle the numerous trolls in the comment section of the said post, the netizen said, “Tell them, queen, all the filters are on Snapchat.”



In response, Becca said: “Free of charge!!!”



Becca’s skin bleaching claims were resuscitated and intensified recently after recent pictures of her popped up online.

It can be recalled, when the concerns started on social media sometime in 2018, Becca insisted on handling such trolls with tough skin.



“Its fine to chastise me. It makes me a stronger person. I wasn’t bothered at all. Do I look bleached? Some of them [the comments] were really ridiculous. I carry determination – a spirit that is not deterred. As a celeb, you give the room for bashing. People discuss you and doing this for ten years, I have a tough skin [sic]”, she told HitzFM.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel











EB/NOQ