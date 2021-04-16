FreeAkuapemPoloo: It is problematic, I don’t see the crime - M.anifest

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo was today, April 16, 2021, sentenced to 90-day imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christina Caan.

Akuapem Poloo who was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son was convicted on her own plea.



Before her sentencing, there were calls for the judge to temper justice with mercy as the single mother may have learnt her lesson. The hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo topped social media trends with calls for her release.



Rapper M.anifest speaking in an interview on Classified Showbiz with host, Awurabena Unbreakable noted that her court case seemed “problematic” to him. He noted that it was quite unfortunate.

“So, what is her crime? What is the legal crime? Nobody has actually been able to tell me what her crime is… I will say it is problematic for me. I definitely think children should be protected but I don’t know what her crime is, what has she done?” he quizzed.



Adding: “I don’t even know she has committed a crime so that is my problem. I think morality and ethics wise, you can decide that there are certain things you don’t want to see etc… I thought I saw a picture of the child wearing underwear and she wasn’t. I don’t know where the crime is… it sounds unfortunate to me, it sounds like she’s been punished for something either than committing a crime."



Akuapem Poloo was charged with three offenses namely; publication of obscene materials, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence which is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.