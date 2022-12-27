Freedom Wave Concert: Shatta Wale gets emotional, sheds tears over massive support from fans

Shatta Wale would not believe his eyes when he came face-to-face with the massive number of people who graced the 2022 Freedom Wave Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day.

He broke down in tears and went down on his knees during his performance on the big stage.



Shatta Movement fans and Medikal's fanbase turned up in large numbers to witness the two in a live performance.



When Shatta finally came on stage at 5:00 AM on Monday, the crowd, who had been up all night, warmly received him with loud cheers, applause, and chants.



The dancehall musician, during his performance, stopped to preach and tell of the goodness of God.



He also appreciated his fans for their unflinching support of his music.



"Stadium, I just want to say a big thank you. As I said I was doing this show, a lot of people who don't believe in God talked a lot of things.

"I just want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year...turn to your friend and tell them 'God bless you'. Tell somebody, God bless you. Tell your brother or sister, 'God bless you'," Shatta said in the video captured by GhanaWeb.



