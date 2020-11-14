Friends nearly discouraged me but I never gave up - Miss Metropolitan KMA reveals

Gifty Sarpong, Newly crowned Miss Metropolitan KMA 2020

Source: Skbeatz Records

Newly crowned Miss Metropolitan KMA 2020, Gifty Sarpong has revealed how some of her peers nearly discouraged her in her contest in Miss Metropolitan Ghana 2020.

She disclosed in an Exclusive interview with Skbeatz Records on YouTube.



The Miss Metropolitan Ghana is a beauty pageant that works under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is to ensure the access of clean water, and sanitation, which includes good hygiene for all.



Miss Sarpong, even though she missed the ultimate crown, is passionate and well determined to help fight COVID-19.



This initiative is also to help promote a cleaner environment and water, which is one of the fundamentals against the COVID-19.



When asked how her friends and family received the good news when she won Miss KMA 2020, she averred that she even received surprise calls from people who once looked down on her.



"It paved the way for me that friends who were discouraging me later came closer. I started receiving calls and messages from people congratulating me, including those who were not in support".

"Those who wanted to pull me down, they later came back to encourage me and wanted to get closer to me", she stated.



The final program came off on October 4, 2020 in Accra with other contestants from Tamale, Kumasi, Accra, Sekondi Takoradi, Cape Coast and Tema.



As an old graduate from Jachie Pramso SHS, the Kumasi City Queen is also geared up to pursue her dream career as a professional Nurse and a philanthropist.



In the Interview, she shared her profound gratitude to her parents and sister for being supportive through it all.



She further showed her sincere appreciation to her CEO, Dennis King Glah, the Executive Director of Miss Metro Foundation and the organisers of the pageant.

