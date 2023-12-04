From Akesifour to global recognition: Big Chante's signed to US-based Ashtown Records

Big Chante

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Kwadwo Ntim Mensah, popularly known as Big Chante, has announced his signing with Ashtown Records International in a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of the music industry.

The acclaimed artiste, known for his exceptional talent in Afrobeat music, is set to embark on a new chapter in his solo career under the banner of this American-based record label.



Big Chante, born on July 16th, began his musical journey during his secondary school years at Aggrey Memorial Zion Secondary School in Cape Coast.



His passion for music deepened, leading him to pursue a career in the industry after completing his studies in 2004. With a diploma in Business Studies from the University of Professional Studies and further studies in shipping management, Big Chante has honed his skills both academically and artistically.



Having been associated with various labels and groups throughout his career, Big Chante gained recognition as part of the music group Akesifour.



Together with his partner, Andy Nii Okai, also known as Rass Biggy, they released their debut album, "African Girl," in 2006. The album garnered multiple nominations, with the track "African Girl" winning the Best Reggae Song at the MTN Ghana Music Awards.

In 2010, Big Chante decided to pursue a solo career under different stage names before finally embracing his true identity. His solo journey has been marked by the release of two successful albums and numerous impactful singles, contributing to his influence in the Ghanaian music scene.



The year 2023 marks a pivotal moment in Big Chante's career as he officially parted ways with his former label and signed with Ashtown Records International, an entertainment company committed to excellence in the creative industry.



Founded in 2020 by CEO Stephen Kwame Amabley, popularly known as JMoni, Ashtown Records International has quickly made its mark in the music industry.



Ashtown Records International is dedicated to producing, branding, and promoting hit songs across various genres, and their successful launch of Big Chante's solo career attests to their commitment to excellence. The label's core business is focused on creating only hit tracks, and their roster includes some of the most promising artists in the entertainment industry.



Big Chante's collaborations with talented artists such as Kofi Kinaata, late Vibrant Fire, Kofi B, Okomfo Kwadee, Okyeame Kwame, QStar from Tanzania, and Kirk Diamond from Canada have showcased his versatility and expanded his artistic horizon.

Throughout his career, Big Chante's dedication to Afrobeat music has earned him multiple nominations at prestigious events like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA's).



His achievements include nominations for Best Reggae Dancehall Song (2006), Best Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year (2016), Male Vocalist of the Year (2016), and Best Male Vocalist (2017).



As Big Chante looks towards the future, his signing with Ashtown Records International signals a promising trajectory, and fans can anticipate more exciting projects and achievements from this exceptional artist on his musical journey.