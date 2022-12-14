2
'From Ashaiman to FIFA' - Stonebwoy celebrates his upcoming performance at the World Cup

Stonebwoy 3fdbc.png Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy is set to perform at the FIFA Fan Festival as part of the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Stonebwoy is the only Ghanaian musician billed to take stage at the music festival on December 16 in Doha.

Celebrating this huge milestone in an Instagram post, he wrote: "From Ashaiman to the whole wide world! Representing live for ???????? @fifaworldcup."

Other African musicians who will be taking to the stage include Buga hitmaker, Kizz Daniel and Patoranking. Also, Dancehall singer Sean Paul will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.

The final match of the 2022 World Cup will be played on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 1GAD (@stonebwoy)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
