From Bantama to BBC – Kofi Jamar gives a detailed account of his rise to fame

Some describe his fame as a milestone in the Ghana music industry but to him, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

This edition of Talkertainment features one of Ghana’s finest rappers whose song ‘Ekorso’ has dominated our airwaves and is an anthem in Ghana currently.



Touching more about the impact of that particular song in an exclusive Interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar, Kofi Jamar talked about how some rappers who didn’t want to associate themselves with him are now bugging him for a feature on his yet-to-be-released ‘Ekorso’ remix.



Among other things, he also disclosed how at a point in his life, he had to undertake some odd jobs just to make some money to feed himself.



Now one of the new Lords, Jamar's breakthrough is also a big one for the Kumerica movement.

