From Kumerica to America – Boy Shabba talks about new EP

Singer Boy Shabba

Born in America but raised in Kumerica (Kumasi), Ghanaian-American rapper Boy Shabba shows his versatility on his EP.

Real name Baggio Freeman, Boy Shabba describes himself as an Afro-fusion artist, and he professionally began music in 2018.



He describes himself as an inspirational person thus finds his musical inspiration from within.



Boy Shabba talks to Muse Africa about his EP, Kumerica to America.



Who is Boy Shabba?



Boy Shabba is a US-based Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist, rapper, songwriter & singer. Real name Baggio Freeman

How did you get the name Shabba?



Basically, I got that name because it has so many positive meanings to it. Depending on how you are going to use it. I feel lucky all the time & people say I’m nice cool good & positive, so everything Shabba



How did music start for you?



Music started for me before I realized it. Was very young when I had the passion for the game & Through my relevant lyrics when I freestyle with my friends, they told me to go for it & one day a friend brought me to the studio that was in 2018 and so it’s been 3years now.



How will you describe your sound?

I’ll describe my sound as Afro-fusion it has a fusion of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, hip pop, and reggae/ dance floor.



Who or what has been your inspiration?



A lot of things been my inspiration & finding myself doing music is one of them. I’m mostly inspired by myself I believe I’m an inspirational person.



What is your take on the Kumerican moment as a Ghanaian artist in America?



Kumerica trend is on fire now and as a Ghanaian American artist born & raised in Kumasi, I think it's time for us to shine & show the world the Kumerica spotlight. It gives me that sense of pride

Tell me about your EP, Kumerica to America?



I’ve got into different songs genre & it shows in my fresh introduction Ep name Kumerica To America. And it talks more about love, money, moves, travel & chasing your dreams.



5 Songs with an intro and outro, was that the initial plan or you had to cut down the songs?



Sort of the initial plan.



You have already given fans Kumerica to America, so what more should fans expect from you??

Currently working on my video crafting... and also working on my next singles coming out soon.