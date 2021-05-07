From carrying coffins to carrying awards; Kofi Jamar’s inspiring story to stardom

Artiste Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar revealed on the Delay Show how he went from being a pallbearer to a security man and then finally as a celebrated Musician.

The Kumerican Rapper’s inspiring story elevates hard work and determination as ingredients of his success as an artist or life in general. After completing Ashanteman Senior High School, he joined a funeral service to earn a living. After he worked as a gateman at Golden tulip, but he was still a regular attendant in the studio.



Osei Kuffour Prempeh, known as Kofi Jamar, said he tasted a bit of fame when he won a record deal in a radio show competition at Solid FM. In 2016/2017, his mixtape went viral in Kumasi. That was when he started performing before large crowds.



Through a cover song on a Wizkid and Drake’s classic, Gad 1 Record Label contacted him. In 2019, everything was finalized and officially signed onto the label.





Kofi Jamar has seven nominations at the VGMA’s 2021. Although he is can anxious to grab any of the wards. He said he’s very much pleased that he was considered for a nomination.