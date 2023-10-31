From displaying penis to stabbing: 4 music concerts that ended in controversy

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wisa

Concerts and music festivals have their ups and downs. While it's the prayer for show organizers that the show goes without incident, it can’t always be helped.

From careers getting derailed to someone getting slapped to another getting stabbed, here are some concerts that ended badly for the personalities involved.



1. Wisa shows penis at event



In 2014, a new sound took over the airwaves, Ekikimi, released by up and coming artiste hiplife artiste Eugene Ashie, aka Wisa Greid. The song shot the star into the spotlight as everyone wanted a piece of him. Even booking concerts and sponsorships. It seemed all was going well for the budding musician until an incident in 2015.



During a performance at Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert in 2015, Wisa Greid pulled out his genitals on stage when attempting to serenade a dancer. The stunt caused commotion and the performance was abruptly cut short. The Accra Regional Police was alerted over videos of the incident and the managers of the artiste were contacted to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.



Although his lawyer initially claimed that the artiste had shown a dildo and not a real penis, Wisa later confirmed that he indeed showed his penis.



He later apologized to Citi FM and said he was ready for any sanction from the Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA.





Wisa Greid was charged and found guilty of gross indecent exposure and subsequently fined GHc8,400 by an Accra court in 2018.



His career, however, was derailed after that incident and he wasn’t heard from again.



2. Shatta Wale slaps bodyguard on stage







The S Concert was an annual event held between 2014 to 2019 by EIB’s Starr FM. The event brought together the 3 big “S” in Ghana, that is, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini, and Stonebwoy on the same stage, as well as a host of other artistes in the country.



2017’s Edition saw almost 50 artistes in the country showing up and promised to be an unforgettable event. True to its promise, it was unforgettable due to one man.



During the concert, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was performing on stage when one fan attempted to grab his leg in excitement. His bodyguard, who was also on stage quickly prevented it and shoved the fan backward.

Shockingly, Shatta Wale slapped the bodyguard, who was named Steve.



The incident quickly generated debates online as to the motives for such behaviour on the part of Shatta Wale. However, in a Facebook post, Shatta Wale defended the slap, claiming it was a “loyalty” test and that he did it to check if his bodyguard would remain true to the Shatta Movement. The bodyguard in question also defended Shatta Wale, claiming that he still remains loyal to the artiste despite what happened.



3. Stonebwoy’s wife stabbed



Stonebwoy’s annual Ashiaman to the World concert has faced controversy since its inception in 2013. From cases of robberies and arrests to even a fatality, every year has its issues.



2017’s edition, however, is noteworthy. On the night of the concert, a tweet by Stonebwoy revealed that there was a stabbing attempt at him through the tent. However, the knife missed him and cut his wife, Lousia who was present with him.



Stonebwoy, however, still went ahead to perform while Lousia was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



The incident sparked conversations about security at concert venues and safety of artistes and their teams at events.

While Stonebwoy didn’t blame anyone for the event, rumours spread that he had made up the story. Accusations which he vehemently denied.



4. Gun incident at VGMA







Shatta Wale and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have had a rocky relationship since his career took flight.



Recall that on May 18, 2013, at the 14th Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Shatta Wale, then known as Bandana, was nominated for the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year for his “Dancehall King” hit.



The award, however, went to female Dancehall artiste, Kaakie. The snub left Shatta Wale so incensed that he left the venue in anger while kicking anything he could find in his path. He later rebranded from Bandana to Shatta Wale.



Coincidentally, on May 18, 2019, another disruption occurred, seemingly caused by Shatta Wale again. At the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Shatta Wale was nominated for the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year alongside Stonebwoy, Samini and Epixode. The award went to Stonebwoy.

As Stonebwoy and his entourage climbed the stage to receive his award, all hell broke loose. Shatta Wale and his team stormed the stage. The sudden movement spooked Stonebwoy’s team, which confronted the incoming team from Shatta. The resulting fracas came to a halt when Stonebwoy was seen brandishing a gun.



The event was paused as many patrons, including Shatta and his team fled the venue. The aftermath resulted in Stonebwoy's arrest and Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy being banned from the scheme for the next 3 years. Shatta has since boycotted the VGMA.



