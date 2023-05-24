From hawkers to celebrated musicians, Tagoe Sisters share their story

Ghanaian gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters, have opened up on the topsy-turvy adventure that has characterized their 40 years of existence in the music industry.

In an exclusive interview on Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, the twin gospel singers opened up on the intense struggles from childhood through to the early days of their career, till they were able to gain their feet in the industry.



The popular music duo spoke about how they undertook several menial jobs, backup singers for some secular artistes among others, just to make ends meet.



They also highlighted some level of apathy and dis-unity within the gospel fraternity.



Not forgetting their plans, and huge projects in the pipeline to celebrate their 40th anniversary in music.

Watch their full interview below:











EB/BB