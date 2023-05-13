0
Menu
Entertainment

From secular to gospel music: Kesse speaks on finding his purpose in life

Video Archive
Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kesse launched into the industry after winning the reality show, Mentor.

He won the hearts of many and went ahead to release hit songs including 'Treat Her Royal', and 'Oh Yes'.

The famous singer, at the height of his career, announced that he had quit secular music to focus on propagating God's word, a decision he has never regretted.

Now a dedicated gospel singer who goes by the name Mike Kesse, the man who has found his purpose in life, has announced that he is in a better place.

In an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, Kesse explained that he took a break after his big switch because he had to prepare for the task ahead.

"I am more than proud, there is this inner joy than the previous Kesse. I now go by the name Mike Kesse...I am happy with this and I am doing my best," he disclosed in his interview with GhanaWeb.

He added: "We all have a destiny and sometimes we go in circles before finally finding our purpose. When the appointed time comes, you can never run away from it.

"It was a personal encounter, aside from that when I was a kid, I had prophecies, dreams and all that. This is the real time and so I have to leave everything behind and move to do what I was really called for."





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: